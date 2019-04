Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Wednesday, 11 baby goats were born within 24 hours at the animal rescue in New Freedom, York County. Animal Rescue Inc. is a "shelter for life" for stray and abandoned animals. All 11 goats are boar goats.

