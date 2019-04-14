WEEKEND ALBUM: “Drop Everything And Read” Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We get a lot of fun photos and events sent to FOX43, and while we can't be at every single one of them we'd like to start highlighting the ones you show us, in our Weekend Album.

The photos in this album are taken of kiddos at York Township Elementary School Friday. Members of the community, including FOX43's Samantha Galvez, read to students in their classrooms for "Drop Everything And Read Day."

Galvez met a special friend in kindergarten, 6-year-old Hope. They both have type one diabetes and showed off their different machines to the class.

If you have a fun photo, video, or event you'd like FOX43 to show off, send an email to weekendalbum@fox43.com. We'll do our best to show as many as we can.