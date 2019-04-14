WEEKEND ALBUM: Gift of Life Donor Dash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people from Lancaster County joined hundreds of people to walk for a good cause Sunday.

It was all to raise money and spread awareness for organ donation at the Gift of Life Donor Dash in Philadelphia. Ellen Smoll from Ephrata Township, was racing today in honor of her son, Evan. He died in a vehicle accident in 2012 and his gift of donating organs saved four lives. Smoll was inspired to become a living donor and donated her kidney.

Dan Schwebel from East Hempfield Township was also at the race. Schwebel received a double lung transplant from an organ donor in 2016.

Dan and Ellen walked in the race to inspire others to become organ donors.