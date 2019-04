× Woman killed in Adams County crash ID’d

ORRTANNA, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.–A woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Adams County on Saturday evening has been identified.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. along the 6400 block of Chambersburg Road in Orrtanna.

Connie Parr, 62, of Orrtanna, was taken to York Hospital and later died, according to the York County coroner’s office.

State police are investigating.