Calmer Tuesday with more sunshine and afternoon highs near 60 degrees

WINDS SLOWLY DIMINISH: Clouds clear but the story is the wind. Still quite gusty through evening, with 10 to 25 mph winds out of the northwest, and gusts to 35mph, are slow to die down. It will feel quite chilly. Temperatures fall through the 40s into the 30s by morning. Definitely need a jacket Tuesday morning. Wind chill values are in the low 30s. Plenty of sunshine, initially, warms temperatures back to near 60 degrees. Clouds do return late in the day towards evening as a front sags south.

UNSETTLED WEEK: A frontal boundary hangs just south on Wednesday, keeping readings chillier than average, in the 50s. Plenty of clouds overhead and a stray shower or two is possible. Thursday is no different, except temperatures are a bit milder, as the front pushes back to the north. Again, a few spotty showers are possible. A better threat for showers and even thunderstorms end the week Friday. A cold front slowly approaches, increasing our chances during the afternoon and evening. It is warmer near 70 degrees too. It remains quite unsettled over the weekend with cooler air returning.

WEEKEND CLOUDS & SHOWERS: An upper level trough and energy parks overhead for the weekend. This means plenty of cloud cover for both Saturday and Sunday, and a few showers are possible each day, with a few more expected Sunday. Highs are near seasonable averages Saturday, in the lower 60s, but are much cooler in the 50s Sunday, for Easter.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist