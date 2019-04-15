× Cumberland County man accused of firing gun in hotel hallway

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 21-year-old Cumberland County m an is facing firearms and drug charges after police say he fired a gun in a hotel hallway Saturday in Wormleysburg.

Kenyatta Gilmore was taken into custody after the incident, which occurred at the Rodeway Inn on the 800 block of North Front Street, according to West Shore Regional Police.

Police say Gilmore exited his room and fired into the common hallway. An investigation determined he was the shooter, police say. Gilmore was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

He is charged with Person Not to Possess a Firearm, Discharging a Firearm Into an Occupied Structure, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Criminal Mischief.