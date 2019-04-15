× Dr. Andrea Berry to be appointed Superintendent of York City Schools

YORK — Dr. Andrea Berry is set to become the Superintendent of Schools within the York City School District.

Dr. Berry, who has served as the district’s Assistant Superintendent since July 2017, will be officially appointed by the Board of School Directors to the position of Superintendent on Wednesday, the district said in a news release Monday. The move is effective on July 1.

She worked on the Eastern Shore of Maryland as an elementary school teacher, assistant principal, principal and district-level supervisor before coming to York, according to the news release.