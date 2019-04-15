× Fire crews on scene of two-alarm blaze in Wrightsville, York County

YORK COUNTY — Fire crews and emergency personnel are responding to a two-alarm fire on the 200 block of Walnut Street, according to emergency dispatch accounts.

The blaze was first reported at about 12:20 p.m.

The fire is in a two-story dwelling, and is fully involved, according to dispatch.

Firefighters have been ordered to evacuate the structure due to the many holes in the floor, dispatch said at about 1:15 p.m.

