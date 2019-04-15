Flyers hire former Alain Vigneault as new coach

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers have a new coach.

The team announced Monday that Alain Vigneault has been hired, and will become the 21st coach in franchise history.

Vigneault has made previous coaching stops in Montreal, Vancouver, and most recently with the New York Rangers, where he spent five seasons from 2013 through 2018. He is the Canucks’ all-time winningest coach, with 348 victories in the seven seasons he spent in Vancouver.

“We are extremely excited to have Alain join this franchise and lead our team behind the bench for many years to come,” said Flyers executive vice-president and general manager Chuck Fletcher. “He brings a tremendous amount of success over an extended period of time that will prove valuable to our team to take the next steps in returning the winning culture to the Philadelphia Flyers organization.”

“It is an honor to be selected as the next head coach of the Flyers,” said Vigneault. “The history they have established and the passionate fan base has made this a first-class franchise. I am excited to work with Chuck, the talented group of players and prospects coming up through the system, in order to return Philadelphia to the top of the NHL landscape.”

Vigneault, 57, has coached more than 1,200 regular-season games in the NHL, with a career record of 648-435-35-98 (.588).

He guided the Vancouver Canucks to the Stanley Cup Final in 2011 and took the Rangers there in 2014. He has coached in 139 playoff games in all.