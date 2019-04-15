FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Senator John DiSanto (4-15-2019)

YORK, Pa. — Statute of limitations reform and nuclear bailouts are two topics sweeping through the halls of the State Capitol in Harrisburg this month. Senator John DiSanto (R-Dauphin/Perry) discussed both when he joined FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel on the FOX43 Capitol Beat.

DiSanto also recently had a bill signed into law by Governor Wolf. Any public employee convicted of a felony must forfeit their state pension. It passed unanimously, 49-0, in the Senate, and cleared the House by a 197-1 vote.

Watch the full interview in the clip above.

