Kona Ice hosting sixth annual “Chill Out Day”

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Kona Ice is hosting its sixth annual “Chill Out Day” on Tax Day.

According to a press release, Kona Ice trucks will be parked at various spots throughout the country, handing out free shaved ice.

The idea is to “let everyone take a breather, and relax after a stressful time” in reference to tax season.

A Kona Ice truck will be handing out free shaved ice at the closed Credit Union at 1001 Carlisle St. in Hanover from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m., and at the New Oxford Circle from 3 – 5 p.m.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Craig Davis from Kona Ice stopped by with a truck to preview the day!

To find participating locations and hours, you can visit the Kona Ice site here.

