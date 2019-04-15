× Law enforcement seeking information into Lancaster County doctor who was charged with indecent assault

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Law enforcement officials are seeking information about a Lancaster County doctor who was charged last week with indecent assault of a patient.

Police posted this message on the Lancaster County crimewatch page:

Anyone who believes they have information regarding William R. Vollmar that law-enforcement should be aware of is asked to contact their local police department or submit information via this CrimeWatch page. Vollmar is charged with indecent assault regarding the touching of an adult male patient at a Quarryville clinic on March 23. Vollmar, 55, is presumed innocent and is not charged with anything beyond that incident. Police continue to investigate, in consultation with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The victim had been seeing Vollmar for a sports-related injury and made the evening appointment when the incident happened. Vollmar was providing a soft-tissue massage to the man, as he had before, when he asked the victim if he trusted him; the victim said he did. Vollmar then touched the man’s private area for a period of time.