Magic Johnson to visit Lancaster to speak and fundraiser next month

LANCASTER — NBA Hall of Famer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Magic Johnson will be in Lancaster next month to deliver the keynote speech at the Children Deserve a Chance Foundation’s Spring Gala, the organization announced Monday.

Magic: An Attollo Experience will be held May 13 at the Lancaster County Convention Center from 5:30-9 p.m. The event is a celebratory fundraiser of the Attollo Senior Scholars and their acceptances into colleges across the country. Attollo Scholars will share their stories, and Johnson will present a speech entitled “The Magic of Caring.”

Guests can also expect an evening of mingling, interactive experiences, strolling gourmet dinner, open bars, and, of course, Magic Johnson!

Last year Attollo’s spring event featured Lou Holtz. Nearly 1,000 community members joined in the celebration and raised nearly $500,000 for Attollo Scholars. The funds enabled Attollo to expand to 10 school districts and serve more than 600 students.

Organizers say this year’s goal is to raise $1 million to help the Attollo Prep Program can serve even more students in Central Pennsylvania.