Monday brings drier conditions, but plentiful clouds, falling temperatures and strong wind gusts are ahead

DRYING OUT, GUSTY WINDS: Conditions are settling down in the wake of a potent cold front that brought severe weather to parts of the region through last evening and the night. Rain showers come to an end by about 5 A.M. for most. Temperatures are in the middle 50s to lower 60s to start, but they do come down gradually throughout the day. The winds turn gusty, with peak wind gusts as strong as 30 to 40 miles per hour possible through the rest of the day. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s to the lower 50s through the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds partially clear through the night, and there’s still a lingering breeze. Expect chillier low temperatures, with readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday is an overall quiet day as a warm front tries to lift north. Skies are partly sunny to mostly cloudy. There’s still a slight breeze. Expect temperatures to reach the upper 50s to lower 60s during the afternoon depending on how far north the front reaches. There’s a small chance for a late day shower, but most are dry. A few evening stray showers are possible too.

DREARY MIDWEEK: The warm front likely gets stuck over the region through the middle of the week, keeping temperatures on the cool side and the chance for some showers alive. Wednesday brings mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are not out of the question, but there should be dry time as well. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. The warm front makes a little more progress Thursday, so temperatures should be able to nudge up a little more. Expect readings in the lower 60s. A few showers are possible once again.

EASTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The shower chances continue through the Easter holiday weekend. Friday looks quite damp, with widespread showers and thunderstorms possible, especially during the afternoon. It’s warm and muggy, with temperatures in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. The chance for a few showers lingers into Saturday. Temperatures come down a bit, with readings in the lower to middle 60s. Easter Sunday still brings the chance for a few showers. Expect temperatures to come down a touch, with afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

