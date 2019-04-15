× One person displaced after residential fire in Wrightsville, York County

YORK COUNTY — Update: One person was displaced, fire officials say. That individual was not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Police Fire Marshal.

Previous: Fire crews and emergency personnel are responding to a two-alarm fire on the 200 block of Walnut Street, according to emergency dispatch accounts.

The blaze was first reported at about 12:20 p.m.

The fire is in a two-story dwelling, and is fully involved, according to dispatch.

Firefighters have been ordered to evacuate the structure due to the many holes in the floor, dispatch said at about 1:15 p.m.

