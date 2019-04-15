× Police arrest man who allegedly strangled, threatened victim in March

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man accused of strangling and threatening an individual in March was arrested last week, police say.

Kiseen Brown, 23, was taken into custody by Millersville Police on April 7. He was arraigned the next day and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $150,000 bail.

Brown has been charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment, court documents show.

The charges stem from an incident on March 8 at his residence in the 100 block of Jennings Drive, Lancaster Township. Brown allegedly struck the victim in the head and body — knocking the victim to the ground — during an altercation. He then took the victim’s phone and allegedly told the victim he was going to “torture you all night” and “kill you.”

The victim attempted to leave the residence but Brown grabbed the victim by the hair, threw the victim to the ground and grabbed the victim’s throat, squeezing to the point that the victim could not breathe, police allege.

Police said Brown jumped from a second-story window when officers arrived at the home. He was a wanted person for less than a month.

Brown’s preliminary hearing is set for April 18.