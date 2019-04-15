× Police investigate possible child luring in Stewartstown, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An elementary school student reported to South Eastern School District Monday that a woman offered her a treat from her vehicle.

The incident occurred Monday morning in Stewartstown. The school district relayed the information via a statement on its website.

The student said that the woman was white and estimated to be in her 50’s with glasses. She was driving a blue sedan with a Pennsylvania license plate believed to start with a K, the district statement said.

“Please take this opportunity to review with your children actions and safe practices regarding stranger-danger,” the statement read. “Be vigilant of strange or abnormal behavior of vehicles and/or people at bus stops. It is a good safe practice for adult supervision of elementary grade bus stop locations.”

The incident is being investigated by Southern Regional Police.

Anyone with information related to the incident should contact South Eastern School District or a Southern Regional resource officer at 717-382-4871 ext. 1133.