Police seek identity of woman from shoplifting incident in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking the identity of a female suspect from a shoplifting incident.

On April 11 around 6:00 p.m., the above pictured woman was involved in a shoplifting incident at the Old Navy Outlet store located at the Tanger Outlets of Hershey.

The woman was seen filling 2-3 bags of clothing, valued over $600, before fleeing the store and entering a black sport utility vehicle, driven by a man.

The suspect is described as being about 30-years-old, and she was wearing light-colored blue jeans, white sneakers, a white long-sleeved shirt, and having dark brown or possibly purple colored hair.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the female is asked to submit a tip below or contact the Derry Township Police Department at 717-534-2202.