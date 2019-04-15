× Police seeking information into hit-and-run crash in Upper Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information into a hit-and-run crash.

Around 2:45 p.m. on April 14, a victim told police that they were involved in a hit-and-run crash on West Lisburn Round at the roundabout at Grantham Road in Upper Allen Township.

The victim told police that a tan SUV with a Pennsylvania registration had rear ended his vehicle before continuing on West Lisburn Road toward Route 15.

The victim described the unknown driver as younger, white woman.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273).