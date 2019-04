Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- A safety equipment and clothing manufacturer is recovering after strong winds from last night's storms ripped the roof of of the building.

Ark Safety in Millersburg is cleaning up a mess this morning.

There is no word on if any injuries were suffered at this time.

STORM DAMAGE: Ark Safety is cleaning up the mess this morning after strong winds ripped the roof off of the building in Millersburg, Dauphin County. A live look on @fox43. pic.twitter.com/LXySHR4JLn — Lynda Weed (@LweedTV) April 15, 2019