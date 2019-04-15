Some traffic signals in York City are out due to high winds
A number of traffic signals are out due to the recent high winds, according to the City of York.
The intersections include:
- Princess Street and South Queen Street
- College Avenue and South Queen Street
- Pine Street and East King Street
- Duke Street and East King Street
- Pine Street and East College Avenue
- Queen Street and East South Street
- Queen Street and East Cottage Place
- Duke Street and East Cottage Place
Fire Police are at some of these intersections, the City of York said. Motorists are reminded to treat the non-functioning lights as a stop sign.