Some traffic signals in York City are out due to high winds

Posted 7:55 PM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:56PM, April 15, 2019

A number of traffic signals are out due to the recent high winds, according to the City of York.

The intersections include:

  • Princess Street and South Queen Street
  • College Avenue and South Queen Street
  • Pine Street and East King Street
  • Duke Street and East King Street
  • Pine Street and East College Avenue
  • Queen Street and East South Street
  • Queen Street and East Cottage Place
  • Duke Street and East Cottage Place

Fire Police are at some of these intersections, the City of York said. Motorists are reminded to treat the non-functioning lights as a stop sign.

