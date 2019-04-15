× Some traffic signals in York City are out due to high winds

A number of traffic signals are out due to the recent high winds, according to the City of York.

The intersections include:

Princess Street and South Queen Street

College Avenue and South Queen Street

Pine Street and East King Street

Duke Street and East King Street

Pine Street and East College Avenue

Queen Street and East South Street

Queen Street and East Cottage Place

Duke Street and East Cottage Place

Fire Police are at some of these intersections, the City of York said. Motorists are reminded to treat the non-functioning lights as a stop sign.