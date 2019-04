× Strong winds rip off part of roof of Dauphin County church

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Part of the roof of Hebron United Methodist Church was ripped off due to strong winds from last night’s storms.

The steeple of the Millersburg church is also damaged, as windows have been broken.

No injuries have been reported.

RIGHT NOW: Wind and rain causes major damage to the Hebron United Methodist Church in Millersburg, Dauphin County. Windows busted and roof ripped apart. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/ZUWSmTjc21 — Lynda Weed (@LweedTV) April 15, 2019