Tractor trailer carrying 10,000 chickens overturns in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A tractor trailer carrying 10,000 chickens overturned Monday afternoon in Lancaster County, police say.

It occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Route 501 near Brickerville.

The tractor trailer overturned and rolled into a utility pole when its back wheels went off the road, according to police.

PPL Electric Utilities are on scene as power lines are down.

Route 501 is closed between Route 322 and the Lebanon County Line, according to Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons.