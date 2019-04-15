× York woman charged with felony retail theft — her 10th offense, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A York woman faces charges after she allegedly stole clothes from Calvin Klein at Tanger Outlets, her 10th retail theft offense, according to police.

Nilda Williams, 51, is accused of using a tool to remove the security sensors from the clothing and walking out of the store Saturday afternoon.

Williams was stopped by police and when authorities attempted to take her into custody, she resisted and was eventually forced to the ground.

Police say Williams admitted to the theft at the police station.

She has been charged with felony retail theft, and misdemeanor counts of possession of an instrument of crime and resisting arrest.