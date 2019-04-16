× Lancaster man arrested on drug, firearm charges

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man is facing drug and firearms charges after police served an arrest warrant Thursday on the 100 block of Clay Street.

Rajeem Brown, 35, was arrested after an investigation into prior complaints of drug dealing in the area, according to Lancaster Police. Police serving a search warrant found a safe that Brown had control of prior to his arrest, police say. The safe contained a loaded .45 caliber revolver and 18 vials of liquid THC, according to police. The items were seized as evidence.

Brown was taken to the Lancaster Police Station and booked on charges of possession with intent to deliver, one count of person not to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail after his arraignment.