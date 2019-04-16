× Airsoft pistol found in student’s locker at Middletown Area Middle School

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An airsoft pistol was found in a Middletown Area Middle School student’s locker Tuesday, the school district said in a statement.

The airsoft pistol, which did not contain any pellets, was recovered from the student’s backpack that was inside his locker.

During PSSA testing, a staff member was informed from a student that that student heard from others that a certain student had brought a gun to school. The administration then searched the student and that individual’s locker.

Further investigation by the administration revealed that the student had shown the airsoft pistol to several students Tuesday morning, according to the school district. None of those students reported it to middle school staff.

“Although the airsoft pistol did not contain any ammunition, possession of a weapon or any replica of a weapon on school property is a violation of (policy),” the statement said.

The school district noted that local law enforcement has been notified and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken.