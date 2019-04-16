× Amtrak expands popular Acela Express service between Boston, NYC, and Washington D.C. to Saturdays

Amtrak announced Tuesday it is expanding its popular Acela Express service with an additional round trip on Saturdays.

The Acela service runs along the Northeast Corridor between Boston, New York, and Washington D.C., Amtrak says.

The changes will go into effect beginning on May 4. Tickets are now available for sale at Amtrak.com, via the mobile apps, and through other sales channels.

The increase in Acela Express service on Saturdays is in direct response to customer requests, Amtrak says.

Beginning on May 4, Train 2252 will depart Washington, D.C. mid-morning and Train 2255 will depart Boston in the early afternoon, filling gaps in the current schedule.

Regular, scheduled service on the weekends will continue, according to Amtrak.