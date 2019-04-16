× Authorities searching for individual inside partially collapsed home in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities are searching for an individual inside a home that partially collapsed, according to State Police.

The search is underway at a residence on Stone Jug Road in Butler Township.

State Police say they were called to the home for a welfare check on an elderly person. Upon arrival, they saw that the structure had partially collapsed and unsafe to enter.

Multiple resources, including K9, fire departments and other agencies in surrounding counties, are involved in the search.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.