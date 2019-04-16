Body of woman recovered from partially collapsed home in Adams County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. -- Update: State Police say the body of 73-year-old Carol Burke-Goodman was recovered from beneath the ruble of the home.

There is no word how long her body may have been there. The fire chief for Heidlersburg Fire Company told FOX43 that the living conditions inside the home made search and recovery efforts difficult.

Officials say there will be no autopsy.

The structure has been deemed unsafe and was demolished Tuesday night as a result.

Previous: Authorities are searching for an individual inside a home that partially collapsed Tuesday, according to State Police.

The search is underway at a residence on Stone Jug Road in Butler Township.

State Police say they were called to the home for a welfare check on an elderly person. Upon arrival, they saw that the structure had partially collapsed and unsafe to enter.

Multiple resources, including K9, fire departments and other agencies in surrounding counties, are involved in the search.

