Coroner on scene of partially collapsed home in Butler Township, Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Update: The Adams County Coroner has arrived at a home that partially collapsed Tuesday in Butler Township.

Authorities have been searching the residence, located on Stone Jug Road, since State Police were called to the dwelling for a welfare check on an elderly person.

The fire chief for Heidlersburg Fire Company told FOX43 that the living conditions inside the home area making search and recovery efforts difficult.

Crews are still on scene.

Previous: Authorities are searching for an individual inside a home that partially collapsed Tuesday, according to State Police.

The search is underway at a residence on Stone Jug Road in Butler Township.

State Police say they were called to the home for a welfare check on an elderly person. Upon arrival, they saw that the structure had partially collapsed and unsafe to enter.

Multiple resources, including K9, fire departments and other agencies in surrounding counties, are involved in the search.

This story has been updated from its previous version.