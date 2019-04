× Crews on the scene of barn fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a barn fire.

According to emergency dispatch, the fire broke out around 2:50 a.m. on Hickory Rd. and Pine View Dr. in West Cocalico Township.

As of this writing, no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.