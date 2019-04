× 1,000 turkeys perish in barn fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Approximately 1,000 turkeys have perished in a barn fire.

According to emergency dispatch, the fire broke out around 2:50 a.m. on Hickory Rd. and Pine View Dr. in West Cocalico Township.

The fire was under control around 4:00 a.m., and crews remained on scene for several hours putting out hot spots.

No person was injured in the incident.

A handful of crews are on scene at Hickory Road and Pine View Drive. Officials on scene tell me the fire is under control but they will be here for some time. More details, coming up on @fox43 pic.twitter.com/p1KWBSl8ki — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) April 16, 2019