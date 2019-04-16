Dauphin County Commissioners to visit areas in Millersburg hit hard by storm

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Dauphin County Commissioners are expected to tour storm-damaged sites in Millersburg. On Tuesday morning the commissioners and other safety officials will visit Ark Safety and Hebron United Methodist Church.

Both Ark Safety and Hebron United Methodist Church were damaged during the storm Sunday into Monday.

During the storm the roof of Ark Safety was ripped off of the building. The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.

Ark Safety owners say their operations will continue as normal.

The roof of the Hebron United Methodist Church partially collapsed. The Steeple and windows were also damaged.

Services will not be held at the church until the repairs can be made to the building.

The Dauphin County Commissioners will begin their tour at 10:00 A.M. at Ark Safety located on North Street before touring the area around the Hebron United Methodist Church.