Few isolated shower chances in the coming days, better rain chance by the weekend!

CHANCE SHOWERS TONIGHT: We kicked off Tuesday morning on a chilly, but bright note. As high pressure slides off to the east, clouds will begin to filter back in. A weak frontal boundary will sag southward tonight allowing for cloud cover to develop again and bring the chance for a few passing showers. The better chance for rain showers looks to be across Northern PA, but as that front pushes south some lingering moisture could still produce some spotty shower activity in the Susquehanna Valley. The best chance for this looks to be overnight tonight and then again for Wednesday night into Thursday.

WARMING TEMPERATURES: The upper levels of the atmosphere continue to favor a ridging pattern which would mean warming temperatures as we head into the latter half of the work week. Despite cloud cover and the chance for showers, we should be topping out in the low 70s both Thursday and Friday. That is also due in part to mild overnight temperatures which give us a leg up to start the day. By the end of the weekend, we should be feeling the effects of a strong upper level low which will bring back a bit of a chill right in time for Easter. Thankfully, temperatures begin to rebound by the start of the next work week!

SHOWERY EASTER WEEKEND: We will once again be ending off the work week on a wet and dreary note. Showers look to kick off early morning on Friday with more steady rain by the afternoon hours. We are also monitoring the threat of severe weather Friday which could bring some more thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Rain continues into Friday night with showers likely to linger into the first half of the day Saturday. We do look to dry up late Saturday, but still have the chance for some shower activity Easter Sunday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann