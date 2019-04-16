Honey Brook man facing charges after fleeing police, damaging personal property

Posted 10:04 AM, April 16, 2019, by
PoliceClearLights264274980-05115137

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Honey Brook man is facing charges after attempting to flee police and damaging personal property.

On March 12 around 1:15 a.m., State Police in Lancaster observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic offenses on E. Main Street and Division Highway in East Earl Township.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

Over the course of that pursuit, the fleeing vehicle committed numerous traffic offenses and damaged property before striking a curb and becoming disabled.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle exited, and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Police identified the driver as having five outstanding warrants, and that they were under the influence of methamphetamine.

State Police in Lancaster are still investigating the incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.