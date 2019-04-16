× Honey Brook man facing charges after fleeing police, damaging personal property

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Honey Brook man is facing charges after attempting to flee police and damaging personal property.

On March 12 around 1:15 a.m., State Police in Lancaster observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic offenses on E. Main Street and Division Highway in East Earl Township.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

Over the course of that pursuit, the fleeing vehicle committed numerous traffic offenses and damaged property before striking a curb and becoming disabled.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle exited, and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Police identified the driver as having five outstanding warrants, and that they were under the influence of methamphetamine.

State Police in Lancaster are still investigating the incident.