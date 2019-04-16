× Lancaster County man convicted on gun charge tells jury the firearm was ‘a family heirloom’

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster County man was found guilty of a felony firearms charge Monday after a jury did not buy his story that the revolver police found during a search of his home last year was a “family heirloom.”

Ronald Poe, 54, of Peach Bottom, will be sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro, who presided over the trial, after a background check is completed. Poe has other charges pending, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

According to evidence presented at trial, State Police found a .32-caliber revolver in a piece of clothing that was hanging on a coat hook in Poe’s bedroom during a search of his home on June 24, 2018.

Poe, who had a prior felony drug conviction on his record, is legally barred from owning a firearm.

Police say Poe told them he realized he should not have had the gun, and gave details on how he bought it for $100.

At trial, Poe changed his story, saying the gun was a “family heirloom,” and that he had no idea how it got into his clothing.