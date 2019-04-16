Lighter breezes Tuesday with sunshine leading to more afternoon clouds

QUIET, SMALL SHOWER CHANCES: It’s a chiller start across the region, but a quiet day overall is ahead for Tuesday. Expect temperatures to start in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There’s plenty of sunshine, and there’s also still a light breeze. That light breeze makes wind chills feel like the middle to upper 30s at times. Clouds increase during the afternoon as a warm front tries to lift north. Skies are partly sunny to mostly cloudy. There’s still a slight breeze. Expect temperatures to reach the upper 50s to lower 60s during the afternoon depending on how much sunshine can still sneak out across Central PA. There’s a small chance for a late day shower, but most are dry. A few evening stray showers are possible too. The best chance for this is north. Through the night, a few light showers are still possible with plenty of clouds. Expect lows in the middle to upper 40s.

DREARY MIDWEEK: The warm front likely gets stuck over the region through the middle of the week, keeping temperatures on the cool side and the chance for a few light showers alive. Wednesday brings mostly cloudy skies. A few light showers are not out of the question, but there should be plenty of dry time as well. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. The warm front makes a little more progress north on Thursday, so temperatures should be able to nudge up a little more. Expect readings in the lower to middle 60s. A few light showers are possible once again. Just like Wednesday, there’s likely a lot of dry time too during the day.

EASTER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The shower chances continue through the Easter holiday weekend. Friday looks quite damp, with widespread showers and thunderstorms possible, especially during the afternoon. It’s warm and muggy, with temperatures in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. The chance for a few showers lingers into Saturday. Temperatures come down a bit, with readings in the lower to middle 60s. Easter Sunday still brings the chance for a few showers. Expect temperatures to come down a touch, with afternoon highs in middle to upper 50s. Conditions start to turn around on Monday. There’s a fair amount of sunshine, but it mixes with clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. For now, it’s dry, but a shower could try to sneak into the forecast as we watch the positioning of a nearby warm front.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Tuesday!

-Andrea Michaels