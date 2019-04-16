× Mondelēz Global LLC announces recall of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies due to unexpected ingredient

Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a limited voluntary recall in the United States of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13oz cookies.

This voluntary recall is being conducted because of the potential for certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient. Some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products listed in the table below, available at retail stores nationwide. No other Chips Ahoy or Mondelēz Global LLC product is included in this recall.

Description Retail UPC Best When Used By Dates Package Image CHIPS AHOY CHEWY COOKIE (13 OZ) 0 44000 03223 4 07SEP2019 08SEP2019 14SEP2019 15SEP2019 (Located on left top side of package by lift tab)

This recall is being conducted in the US.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9am to 6pm EDT.