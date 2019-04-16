Mondelēz Global LLC announces recall of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies due to unexpected ingredient

Posted 11:04 AM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:24AM, April 16, 2019

Mondelēz Global LLC announced today a limited voluntary recall in the United States of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13oz cookies.

This voluntary recall is being conducted because of the potential for certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient. Some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products listed in the table below, available at retail stores nationwide. No other Chips Ahoy or Mondelēz Global LLC product is included in this recall.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products listed in the table below, available at retail stores nationwide. No other Chips Ahoy or Mondelēz Global LLC product is included in this recall.

 

Description

  

Retail UPC

 Best When Used By Dates  

Package Image
 

 

 

 

 

CHIPS AHOY CHEWY COOKIE (13 OZ)

  

 

 

 

 

 

0 44000 03223 4

  

07SEP2019

 

08SEP2019

 

14SEP2019

 

15SEP2019

 

(Located on left top side of package by lift tab)

  

 

 

 

This recall is being conducted in the US.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9am to 6pm EDT.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.