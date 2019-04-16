Olivia’s cooks up Smithfield Ham & Crab Pasta

Posted 5:09 PM, April 16, 2019

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Smithfield Ham & Crab Pasta

2 oz - Virginia salt cured Ham - finely chopped
8oz Baked Ham Steak
4 oz smoked Bacon cooked - finely chopped
4 oz Jumbo Lump Crab meat
1/3 cup Scallions - chopped
1/2 cup Jumbo Bell Peppers assorted colors- julienned
1/2 cup Carrots - julienned
1 cup Mushrooms - cut in half
2 tbsp Garlic Butter
2 tbsp Basil Pesto
2 cups Angel Hair Pasta - cooked AlDente
Pinch - Black Pepper
1 tsp fresh Rosemary
2 oz Romano Cheese
1 cup Heavy Cream
2 oz White wine

Place sauté pan on Medium High heat, add Garlic Butter, & Bacon.  Add the salt cured Ham & all the veggies, herbs, & spices.  Add the Heavy cream and cheeses & reduce to low heat. Simmer until sauce thickens.  Add the pasta & toss. Served along w Grilled Ham Steak.  Enjoy!

Cocktails:
Bunny Mary
Ketel 1 Vodka
Carrot juice infused w ginger & tumeric
Fresh squeezed lime
Hint of Bloody Mary mix or V8 juice
Fresh veggies garnish
Marshmallow Bunny garnish
Glass rimmed w a blend of kosher salt,
Tumeric, & cane sugar
Fill glass w ice.  Add vodka, lime, carrot juice, & Bloody Mary mix.  Shake. Pour into rimmed glass.  Garnish w fresh veggies & Marshmallow Bunny.  Cheers!

 

 

 

 

 

Bunny- Rita
Espolon Tequila
Mezcal
Habanero bitters
Carrot Juice infused w ginger & tumeric
Sweet & Sour
Glass rimmed w kosher salt, tumeric, & cane sugar.
Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients.  Shake. Pour into rimmed glass.  Garnish w carrot strips.  Cheers!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

