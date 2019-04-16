Olivia’s cooks up Smithfield Ham & Crab Pasta

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Smithfield Ham & Crab Pasta

2 oz - Virginia salt cured Ham - finely chopped

8oz Baked Ham Steak

4 oz smoked Bacon cooked - finely chopped

4 oz Jumbo Lump Crab meat

1/3 cup Scallions - chopped

1/2 cup Jumbo Bell Peppers assorted colors- julienned

1/2 cup Carrots - julienned

1 cup Mushrooms - cut in half

2 tbsp Garlic Butter

2 tbsp Basil Pesto

2 cups Angel Hair Pasta - cooked AlDente

Pinch - Black Pepper

1 tsp fresh Rosemary

2 oz Romano Cheese

1 cup Heavy Cream

2 oz White wine

Place sauté pan on Medium High heat, add Garlic Butter, & Bacon. Add the salt cured Ham & all the veggies, herbs, & spices. Add the Heavy cream and cheeses & reduce to low heat. Simmer until sauce thickens. Add the pasta & toss. Served along w Grilled Ham Steak. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

Bunny Mary

Ketel 1 Vodka

Carrot juice infused w ginger & tumeric

Fresh squeezed lime

Hint of Bloody Mary mix or V8 juice

Fresh veggies garnish

Marshmallow Bunny garnish

Glass rimmed w a blend of kosher salt,

Tumeric, & cane sugar

Fill glass w ice. Add vodka, lime, carrot juice, & Bloody Mary mix. Shake. Pour into rimmed glass. Garnish w fresh veggies & Marshmallow Bunny. Cheers!

Bunny- Rita

Espolon Tequila

Mezcal

Habanero bitters

Carrot Juice infused w ginger & tumeric

Sweet & Sour

Glass rimmed w kosher salt, tumeric, & cane sugar.

Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients. Shake. Pour into rimmed glass. Garnish w carrot strips. Cheers!