Olivia’s cooks up Smithfield Ham & Crab Pasta

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Smithfield Ham & Crab Pasta
2 oz - Virginia salt cured Ham - finely chopped
8oz Baked Ham Steak
4 oz smoked Bacon cooked - finely chopped
4 oz Jumbo Lump Crab meat
1/3 cup Scallions - chopped
1/2 cup Jumbo Bell Peppers assorted colors- julienned
1/2 cup Carrots - julienned
1 cup Mushrooms - cut in half
2 tbsp Garlic Butter
2 tbsp Basil Pesto
2 cups Angel Hair Pasta - cooked AlDente
Pinch - Black Pepper
1 tsp fresh Rosemary
2 oz Romano Cheese
1 cup Heavy Cream
2 oz White wine
Place sauté pan on Medium High heat, add Garlic Butter, & Bacon. Add the salt cured Ham & all the veggies, herbs, & spices. Add the Heavy cream and cheeses & reduce to low heat. Simmer until sauce thickens. Add the pasta & toss. Served along w Grilled Ham Steak. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
Bunny Mary
Ketel 1 Vodka
Carrot juice infused w ginger & tumeric
Fresh squeezed lime
Hint of Bloody Mary mix or V8 juice
Fresh veggies garnish
Marshmallow Bunny garnish
Glass rimmed w a blend of kosher salt,
Tumeric, & cane sugar
Fill glass w ice. Add vodka, lime, carrot juice, & Bloody Mary mix. Shake. Pour into rimmed glass. Garnish w fresh veggies & Marshmallow Bunny. Cheers!
Bunny- Rita
Espolon Tequila
Mezcal
Habanero bitters
Carrot Juice infused w ginger & tumeric
Sweet & Sour
Glass rimmed w kosher salt, tumeric, & cane sugar.
Fill glass w ice. Add all ingredients. Shake. Pour into rimmed glass. Garnish w carrot strips. Cheers!