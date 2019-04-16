× Phillies place reliever David Robertson on 10-Day Injured List

PHILADELPHIA– One the Phillies’ top off season acquisitions is headed to the Injured List.

The team placed reliever David Robertson on the 10-Day Injured List with soreness in his right elbow.

Philadelphia has recalled P Drew Anderson from AAA to replace Robertson on the active roster.

Robertson, 34, signed a two-year deal worth $23 million to join the Phillies over the winter.

So far in 2019, Robertson has appeared in seven games and pitched to a 5.40 ERA over 6.2 innings.

Over his career, Robertson has been mostly healthy and consistent, pitching at least 60 innings in each of the last nine seasons.