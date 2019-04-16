× Police arrest man accused of robbing bank in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man is accused of robbing Ephrata National Bank.

The robbery occurred around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday at the bank on East Main Street in Ephrata.

Gordon Irons, 32, allegedly fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. He did not display a weapon.

Police were able to obtain a description and get photographs of the suspect.

Approximately 30 minutes after the robbery, plainclothes officers observed a man matching the description of the suspect at the Sheetz on East Main Street.

Further investigation led to the arrest of that individual, who was identified as Irons.

He has been charged with robbery.