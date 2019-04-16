Police asking residents to watch posted weight limit on Slate Hill Road stone bridge

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are asking residents to watch the posted weight limit on a local bridge.

Officials posted this message on the Cumberland County Crime watch page:

The historic stone arch bridge on Slate Hill Road has seen much abuse over the years and it is starting to show. In response to overweight vehicles using this route as a shortcut, Lower Allen Township Police, in conjunction with Mount Holly Springs Police (the current keepers of the District Attorney’s Office-supplied vehicle scales), are conducting a weight enforcement detail this morning. In roughly the first two hours of the day, six vehicle were cited for overweight violations. The posted limit on the bridge is 6000 pounds. He heaviest vehicle so far was in excess of 12000 pounds.