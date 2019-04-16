× Police investigating a home invasion robbery in North Codorus Township

YORK COUNTY — Police are investigating a home-invasion robbery that occurred Monday night in a housing development on the 3900 block of Bahn Avenue in North Codorus Township.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., according to Southwestern Regional Police.

Police say two residents were at home when they answered a knock at their door. Two men, both armed with handguns, forced their way inside, striking the mail resident in the head with an object and pushing him down a flight of stairs. The female resident was also physically assaulted, according to police.

At some point during the struggle, a shot was fired, but no one was struck by the bullet, according to police.

After the shot was fired, the suspects fled without taking any items, police say.

Both suspects were male, dressed in black clothing and wearing bandana-like masks across their faces, police say. They were looking for valuable items, according to police.

The male victim was still receiving treatment in an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The female victim sustained multiple bruises, and was treated by medics at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South Western Regional Police at (717) 225-1333 ext. 100.