Police: Man who tried to rape teen offered to pay her to spend more time with him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing serious charges after police say he tried to rape a 16-year-old girl and then offered to pay her $100 to spend more time with him.

Officers were called to a home in the area near Getwell Road and New Willow Road March 25. The woman who called told responding officers Juan Sandoval had touched her teenage daughter inappropriately.

According to the victim, she and Sandoval were heading back to her home after he allowed her to drive his car around Memphis. Before they made it back, he told her to stop in a driveway, leaned over and told her wanted to have sex. That’s when he allegedly unzipped her pants and pulled out a condom.

The teen said she told Sandoval no. She was trying to pull up her pants when the suspect allegedly pulled down her shirt and began kissing her inappropriately.

Police said the teen was able to put the car in reverse and drove home. Once in her own driveway, the teen said Sandoval told her not to tell anyone and that he would pay her $100 if she would spend more time with him.

The teen went inside her home and told her mother, who called police.

Sandoval was arrested April 15 and charged with attempted rape and sexual battery.