Police: York woman shot and killed at Tanger Outlets in Tennessee

April 16, 2019

Sevierville, Tenn. — A York woman was one of two people shot and killed at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville, Tennessee, according to the city’s police department.

The deadly shooting occurred just before 3:50 p.m. Tuesday outside of a Coach store.

Police say Olivia Cunningham, 24, of York, and another individual — 75-year-old John Marr, of Massachusetts — were shot with a semi-automatic handgun. Cunningham and Marr were pronounced dead at the scene.

The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Leon Jones, of Tennessee, shot himself with the same weapon after and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to police. His condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation is ongoing but investigators say that it appears the Jones did not know either victim.

