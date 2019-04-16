Professor at Franklin & Marshall in Paris and witnesses Notre Dame Cathedral fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa.-- The historic Notre Dame Cathedral burned for several hours on Monday. It was a horrific scene in Paris for many -- as firefighters tried to save what they could, and worked to put out the flames.

Among the thousands who stood watching the fire spread throughout the Notre Dame, was a professor at Franklin & Marshall College.

Maria Mitchell described where she was as she watched the Cathedral burn, F&M shared her words on Facebook and some of the devastating pictures she took.

Mitchell, the previous director of the college's Paris study abroad program, is currently spending the academic year in Paris with her family.

The cathedral fire destroyed it's 850-year-old iconic spire and roof. However, the building's bell towers and elaborate stonework remain intact.