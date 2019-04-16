Red Lion hosts Unified Track and Field meet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED LION, PA-- Some York county students with special needs competing alongside their school's track and field athletes.

Red Lion High School hosts teams from Dallastown and York County School of Technology for a unified track meet.

The teams combine students with special needs and track and field athletes to promote friendships and understanding between the students.

"There's a couple that you kind just get close to and just to see the smiles on their faces, it's a wonderful thing," said Raymond Christas, Dallastown Senior.

"I really enjoy it. I think it's a great to have special needs and regular needs to be together in one place," said Nicole Markel, Dallastown Unified Athlete.

This is the second year for the unified athletics program. They are part of a partnership with the special olympics.