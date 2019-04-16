× Woman must serve probation, pay restitution to victim in hit-and-run crash from November 2017

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Mount Joy woman involved in a hit-and-run crash in 2017 will serve a year of probation and is also ordered to pay $2,232 in restitution for damages to the victim’s vehicle, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Angela Dupont, 33, was sentenced shortly after being convicted of misdemeanor hit-and-run by a jury.

The crash occurred on November 8, 2017 in East Hempfield Township. Dupont, driving a blue Saturn Vue, struck a vehicle and fled. The victim reported that the woman white, was in her early 30’s and had blonde hair, the DA’s Office said.

Two months later, a blue Saturn Vue was involved in traffic matter in another area of the township. An officer went to the scene and found that the Vue had damage consistent with the hit-and-run vehicle. The DA’s Office added that the driver, Dupont, matched the victim’s description who fled the November crash.

Dupont was identified by the victim from a photo lineup.