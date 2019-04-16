× York woman accused of attacking victim, taking her cell phone

YORK — A 20-year-old York woman is facing charges after police say she attacked a victim and stole her cell phone outside Penn Park.

Shyann Naomi Cheese, of Carlisle Avenue, is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, and simple assault in the incident, which occurred Saturday.

Police interviewed the victim at Memorial Hospital, where she was taken to undergo treatment for injuries sustained in the alleged attack. The victim said she knew Cheese and a second suspect, whom police identified as Savannah Osgood, by name. The victim told police the suspects repeatedly struck her, took her phone, and threatened to kill her if she reported the incident to police.

The victim was found by an unidentified man after the attack, police say. The man allowed her to use his phone to contact her mother, who met her at a restaurant on the 400 block of North George Street, where they found two off-duty EMTs and asked to be taken to the hospital.

The victim’s mother provided a photo of the victim’s face, which sustained multiple bruises and cuts. At the hospital, the victim complained of head, nose, and chest pain, and told doctors she had vomited blood after the attack, police say.

Later in the day, police say, the victim’s mother emailed them video of the attack she had obtained from a witness. The video showed Cheese attacking the victim and going through her pockets.

Cheese was taken into custody after she contacted police about a separate assault, according to the criminal complaint.