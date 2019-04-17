Craftsman M350 walk-behind lawn mowers recalled due to injury hazard

BETHESDA, Md. — The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of Craftsman M350 walk-behind lawn mowers that are exclusively sold at Lowe’s.

Description: This recall involves Craftsman M350 walk-behind, gas-powered lawn mowers with model 12ABR2BK793. The 23-inch, red lawn mowers have a black collecting bag in the rear. Craftsman is printed on the top of the bag, the engine and the upper handle. The model number and date of manufacture 01/2019 can be found on a label located on the rear discharge door.

Hazard: Sharp objects can pierce through the lawn mower’s collecting bag during use and strike a user or bystander, posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact an authorized Craftsman Service Center to arrange for a free repair. MTD is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Sold At: Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at http://www.lowes.com from January 2019 through February 2019 for about $400.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission